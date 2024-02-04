WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Houston Rockets, Target Center, 6 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Odds: Wolves by 7

Pregame reading: Timberwolves had familiar issues crop up in loss to Magic.

Opening bell: The Wolves will try to bounce back from a regrettable loss to the Magic against the Rockets in the last game of this three-game homestand. This is the Wolves' last home game before the All-Star break. Their next home game will be Feb. 23.

Watch him: Alperen Sengun leads Houston with 21.7 points per game, and Rockets fans felt he deserved a spot in the All-Star Game. Perhaps he will try to prove that in a matchup against the Wolves and Karl-Anthony Towns, who might have taken the spot ahead of him. Rudy Gobert was able to limit Sengun to 8-for-17 and 19 points in the teams' previous meeting, a 122-95 victory on Jan. 5 in Houston.

Injuries: Rudy Gobert is questionable because of left ankle soreness; he was able to play through that on Friday. Tari Eason is out for Houston because of lower left leg injury management while Jock Landale is questionable because of a right wrist bone bruise.

Forecast: Which Wolves team will show up? The Wolves have resembled the inconsistent group present last season rather than the more mature group that took the floor the first two months of the season. This one is in their hands. Houston is 5-9 in its last 14 games, but Orlando was also a slumping team coming into Target Center and came out with a win.

