Introduction: It's been a mixed bag over the last two weeks for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. The Avalanche are on a major upswing, having swept Edmonton to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals. But the Nuggets, another Denver team owned by the group, lost executive Tim Connelly to the Timberwolves. And that led vice chairman Josh Kroenke to ramp up the rhetoric in a recent media session, calling the Wolves "desperate" for how they pursued Connelly. Is there a budding rivalry with the two Western Conference teams, host Michael Rand wonders.

12:00: Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle joins the show to talk about his philosophy for hiring coaches, the plan for the department as it hopefully emerges from the COVID era and the daily impact of name, image and likeness on all schools. Plus he deftly dodges one final question about athletic facilities.

24:00: Rand takes note of the Twins' success against Toronto pitcher Kevin Gausman on Sunday, which prompted an examination of whether Minnesota batters had detected something in his delivery.

