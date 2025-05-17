Timberwolves return to Western Conference finals, driven as ever to win for revered Conley

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Minnesota Timberwolves were ousted from the NBA playoffs last year, an exhausted Anthony Edwards made a point to promise a return to the Western Conference finals — particularly to Mike Conley.
Nobody with the Wolves is more revered than Conley, and there isn't anyone they want more to win for this time than their 37-year-old point guard.
''Mike is the best vet you can ask for, man,'' Edwards said. ''Plays through everything, never complains, always knows the right thing to say, always knows where to be. Great guy to look up to, for sure.''
Edwards hadn't yet turned 6 when Conley was drafted with the fourth overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007, in succession behind Kevin Durant and Al Horford. That trio now ranks third, ninth and eighth among active players in career regular-season minutes. But while Conley has logged 103 games and counting in the playoffs, he's still seeking what Durant and Horford have: a ring. He has never reached the NBA Finals.
While this is Conley's second consecutive conference finals appearance, it's only the third time he's been this far in 18 seasons, including a stint with the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies were swept in 2013 by San Antonio. They slammed into the start of Golden State's dynasty in the second round in 2015.
After the Wolves eliminated the Warriors on Wednesday, Conley was asked in his postgame interview to reflect back to that series 10 years ago. He said he would've been surprised then, but proud, to find out he'd still be playing in 2025 let alone a legitimate chance to win that first championship.
''Just happy to be back in this situation with these guys," Conley said. "Wouldn't want to be with anybody else.''
Even at the beginning of this season, he found it difficult to see playing deep into the spring. Injuries hampered him early, particularly trouble with his wrist, while the Wolves went through growing pains while integrating Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo into the rotation after trading cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns right before training camp.