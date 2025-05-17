Timberwolves return to Western Conference finals, driven as ever to win for revered Conley

Edwards hadn't yet turned 6 when Conley was drafted with the fourth overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007, in succession behind Kevin Durant and Al Horford. That trio now ranks third, ninth and eighth among active players in career regular-season minutes. But while Conley has logged 103 games and counting in the playoffs, he's still seeking what Durant and Horford have: a ring. He has never reached the NBA Finals.