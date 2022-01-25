Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m., Moda Center BSN, 830 AM

Wolves update: At 23-23, the Wolves have matched last season's win total, when they were 23-49. ... G Anthony Edwards left Sunday's victory over Brooklyn because of a right knee injury, but coach Chris Finch after the game said Edwards should be OK. ... Edwards, G D'Angelo Russell and C Karl-Anthony Towns have scored 20 points or more in the same game a league-high seven times. ... G Patrick Beverley (ankle) is questionable. ... Tuesday is the opener of a three-game road trip, followed by games Thursday at Golden State and Friday at Phoenix. ... The Wolves won in Portland 116-111 on Dec. 12 but are 37-87 all-time against the Blazers, including 13-50 in Rip City.

Blazers update: Six-time All-Star G Damian Lillard, averaging 24 points and 7.3 assists, had abdominal surgery Jan. 13 and will miss six to eight weeks. ... First-year coach Chauncey Billups, a former Wolves guard, has his team at 19-26 but it has won six of its past eight and is coming off a 4-2 road trip. ... Ex-Wolves F Robert Covington is the only player in the NBA this season with 60-plus steals and 50-plus blocks. ... G CJ McCollum has averaged 21.3 points in four games since returning from a collapsed lung. ... The Blazers are 14-11 at Moda Center. ... F Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out.