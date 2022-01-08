Minnesota Timberwolves (18-20, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-28, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Houston.

The Rockets have gone 4-16 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Timberwolves are 14-13 in conference games. Minnesota has a 10-13 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 21 the Timberwolves won 124-106 led by 30 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, while Christian Wood scored 16 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 16.5 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 110.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (health and safety protocols), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Beverley: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.