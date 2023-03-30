GAME RECAP
Impact player
Devin Booker, Suns
On a night Kevin Durant struggled, Booker provided the scoring punch for the Suns with 25 points.
By the numbers
11 Fouls called in the first half.
29 Fouls called in the second half.
10 Largest Wolves lead, which came in the third quarter.
