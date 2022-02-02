Forgive me for a second, as I examine a franchise that has reached the playoffs just once since 2004 and conclude that the stated minimum goal at the start of the year of finishing in the top 10 of the West and qualifying for the play-in tournament perhaps needs to be revised ... upward?

Yes, I know. Even when things are going pretty well for the Timberwolves they can turn quickly — something head coach Chris Finch even noted within the context of an impressive 130-115 win over Denver on Tuesday that pushed Minnesota a game over .500 at 26-25.

But you look at what this team has endured this year, from COVID to injuries to tough stretches on the schedule. Then you look at how the team has played, particularly lately. Then you glimpse at a more forgiving schedule over the final 31 games and stare at a Western Conference that has not been nearly as good as we thought overall.

Add it all up, as I did on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, and you start to wonder: Should a top-6 finish be the new goal, with a top-8 finish and two cracks at making it past the play-in as the fallback plan?

After all, Basketball Reference says the Wolves have an 88% chance of reaching the playoffs (not just the play-in) and are virtually assured of finishing in the top 10 and at least reaching the play-in. Just as a quick refresher: The top six make the playoffs in each conference. The 7-10 seeds play each other for the final two spots, with Nos. 7 and 8 having two chances to get in should they lose the first game.

The Wolves currently sit as the No. 7 seed. They also have an easier remaining schedule than any team they will realistically be competing against to jump into the top six, including two games against the Pistons and two more against the Kings as their next four.

Minnesota has the second-best offensive rating and the fifth-best net rating in the NBA since Jan. 1.

I don't know. I probably sold this team short at the start of the year but I'm coming around. We'll get a better idea of internal expectations when the trade deadline arrives next week.

While the Wolves shouldn't mortgage the future for one trip to the playoffs, they also shouldn't sell themselves short.