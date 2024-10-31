Timberwolves-Nuggets game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players
Nikola Jokic and Denver face the Wolves in a rematch of last year’s seven-game playoff series.
8:30 p.m. Friday at Target Center
TV; radio: ESPN and FDSNX; iHeartRadio app
Nuggets update: The Nuggets began with season-opening home losses to the Thunder and Clippers and now consecutive road victories at Toronto and Brooklyn. The Nuggets won both in overtime, 127-125 at Toronto and 144-139 at Brooklyn. Two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the loss to the Clippers and 40 at Toronto.
Wolves update: The Wolves started consecutive rematches of last season’s playoff rivals with a 120-114 home loss on Monday to Dallas, which eliminated them in five Western Conference finals games. The Wolves beat the Nuggets in seven games in last season’s second playoff round, a year after they lost to NBA champion Denver in five games in a first-round matchup of No. 1 and 8 seeds.
Injury report: Both teams are healthy.
