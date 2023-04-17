IMPACT PLAYER: Jamal Murray, Denver
He didn't light up the net (9-for-22) but he did have eight rebounds and eight assists and helped key Denver's third-quarter burst.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 Wolves third-quarter points, compared to 32 for the Nuggets.
11-for-30 Combined shooting for Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves shot 37% from the floor.
5 Consecutive playoff openers the Nuggets had lost before winning Game 1.
Wolves
Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 1 recap
It was not a pretty way to begin the postseason for the Wolves.
Sports
Murray leads Nuggets past Wolves 109-80 in NBA playoffs
Jamal Murray scored 24 points and dished out eight assists in his first playoff game since the 2020 NBA bubble and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 Sunday night.
Wolves
Timberwolves put to bed early, blown out by Nuggets 109-80 in playoff opener
A nightmare third quarter all but put this game out of reach as the visitors looked lost for much of the night.
