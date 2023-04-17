IMPACT PLAYER: Jamal Murray, Denver

He didn't light up the net (9-for-22) but he did have eight rebounds and eight assists and helped key Denver's third-quarter burst.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 Wolves third-quarter points, compared to 32 for the Nuggets.

11-for-30 Combined shooting for Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves shot 37% from the floor.

5 Consecutive playoff openers the Nuggets had lost before winning Game 1.