8:15 p.m. Monday vs. New York * Target Center * BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Rockets on Saturday by shooting 61%. It was their second game shooting 60% or better on the season. They did so without C Rudy Gobert, who entered the league's COVID health and safety protocols. Gobert is again listed as out Monday. ... PG Jordan McLaughlin tied a career high with 11 assists Saturday. McLaughlin is averaging 4.3 assists per game, which would be a career high. ... All 30 NBA teams play Monday, with game times staggered 15 minutes. No teams are playing Tuesday for the election.

Knicks update: The Knicks entered Sunday with the 17th-rated offense (111 points scored per 100 possessions) and defense (112.8). New York will be thin its frontcourt with center Mitchell Robinson out for a week because of a knee sprain. Robinson leads the team with 2.3 blocks per game.... New acquisition Jalen Brunson is averaging 19.3 points per game, tied with R.J. Barrett for the team lead.