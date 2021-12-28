7 p.m. vs. New York • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: After beating the Celtics on Monday night without their entire regular starting lineup, the Wolves (16-17) are hoping to have a player or two back from COVID protocols today. ... The Wolves are 16-14 all-time at home vs. the Knicks. They were 1-1 against Thibodeau last season, beating the Knicks 102-101 on March 31. ... The Wolves were 1-14 when trailing after three quarters before winning Monday.

Knicks update: New York (15-18) is last in the Atlantic after making the Eastern Conference playoffs last season under former Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau. ... As of Monday, the Knicks were in decent shape, with only three players — C Nerlens Noel, G Miles McBride and F Jericho Sims — in the league's health and safety protocols. Sims, a Minneapolis native who played at Texas, was in 10 NBA games before going into protocols Thursday. ... F Julius Randle is the team's leading scorer (24.1) and rebounder (10.2).