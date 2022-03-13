Wolves at Spurs

7:30 p.m. Monday at AT&T Center, BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have won seven of their last eight and defeated the Eastern Conference-leading Heat on Saturday. That victory came without Patrick Beverley (ear injury) and Jarred Vanderbilt. Both are listed as day-to-day. Coach Chris Finch has said Vanderbilt's injury is a deep thigh bruise that is tricky to fully heal. Vanderbilt missed two of the three previous games. Jordan McLaughlin returned from a one-game absence because of groin tightness to score five points and deliver three assists in Saturday's win. Karl-Anthony Towns has picked up three fouls in the first quarter of each of the last two games.

Spurs update: Coach Gregg Popovich became the NBA's all-time winningest coach with Friday's 104-102 victory over Utah. Popovich passed Don Nelson for first place with his 1,336th win. … Guard Dejounte Murray was an All-Star replacement in the Western Conference this season and has averaged 20.7 points and 9.3 assists per game. … Former Wolves forward Keita Bates-Diop is averaging 5.3 points in 51 games. … The Spurs have the 17th-most efficient offense (111.4 points per 100 possessions) and 18th-best defense (111.4 allowed). They have the second-best turnover percentage in the league (12.6%).