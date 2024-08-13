The NBA regular-season schedule hasn’t been released yet, but the Timberwolves do know the dates of four of their games, the ones in the Emirates Cup in-season tournament.
Wolves
Timberwolves’ schedule for NBA in-season tournament revealed
The Wolves are in a group with the Rockets, Clippers, King and Blazers and start play Nov. 12.
The league is divided into six groups for the tournament. The Timberwolves are in West Group A with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Wolves are at Portland on Nov. 12 and at Sacramento on Nov. 15 and play at home against Houston on Nov. 26 and the Clippers on Nov. 29.
The winner of each group and two wild cards will play in an eight-team championship bracket, with the semifinals and finals in Las Vegas (Dec. 14-17).
The games, except for the championship, count in the regular-season standings.
The other groups are:
West Group B: Oklahoma City, Phoenix, L.A. Lakers, Utah, San Antonio.
West Group C: Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Golden State, Memphis.
East Group A: New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Charlotte.
East Group B: Milwaukee, Indiana, Miami, Toronto, Detroit.
East Group C: Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington.
The Lakers won last year’s tournament. The Wolves were 3-1 in their pool, but they didn’t advance as a wild-card team.
The rest of the NBA regular-season schedule is expected later this week.
More from Wolves
The Wolves are in a group with the Rockets, Clippers, King and Blazers and start play Nov. 12.