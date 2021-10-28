GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

The second-year guard not only scored 25 points, but he rescued the Wolves from a harrowing collapse by ending a 9-0 Bucks run with a driving layup with 15.3 seconds left, then made three of four free throws the rest of the way to secure the victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wolves scoring 25 or more points (D'Angelo Russell 29, Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns 25 each)

68 Percent shooting by the Wolves in the first quarter to take a 44-34 lead.

