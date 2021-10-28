GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
The second-year guard not only scored 25 points, but he rescued the Wolves from a harrowing collapse by ending a 9-0 Bucks run with a driving layup with 15.3 seconds left, then made three of four free throws the rest of the way to secure the victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Wolves scoring 25 or more points (D'Angelo Russell 29, Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns 25 each)
68 Percent shooting by the Wolves in the first quarter to take a 44-34 lead.
STAFF REPORTS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Dadonov lifts Golden Knights to 3-2 OT win over Stars
Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime, capping the Vegas Golden Knights' comeback over the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Sports
World Siri: Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie Series
José Siri launched himself headfirst into home plate, popped up with arms flexed and screamed with all his might.
Sports
The Latest: Siri sparks Astros; Houston evens series at 1-1
The Latest on Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros (all times local):
Sports
Maple Leafs snap losing streak in 3-2 OT win over Blackhawks
William Nylander scored in overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Wednesday.
Sports
VanVleet scores 26, Raptors beat Pacers for 1st home win
Fred VanVleet and the Raptors pushed around the Indiana Pacers to pick up a long-awaited home win.