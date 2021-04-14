Wolves gameday 3:30 p.m. vs. Milwaukee • Target Center • BSN Plus, 102.9 FM

Another afternoon game will be played at Target Center without fans

Wolves update: The team announced Tuesday that this game would be moved up 3½ hours from its scheduled 7 p.m. start and would again be played without fans. Anyone who purchased tickets will be issued a refund. …The Wolves, a league-worst 14-41, are 5-19 against Eastern Conference teams and 4-8 at home vs. the East. They are 31-30 all-time against the Bucks and lost 139-112 in Milwaukee on Feb. 23. … Since the All-Star break, the Wolves have a fourth-quarter offensive rating of 126.0, second in the NBA. … They are 8-16 in games played back-to-back. … G Malik Beasley (hamstring) is out.

Bucks update: At 33-20, the Bucks are third in the East. … Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) will miss his sixth consecutive game. The two-time defending NBA MVP is third in the league in scoring at 28.8 points per game. … The Bucks have an open roster spot and reportedly are considering signing seven-time All-Star G Joe Johnson, 39, for the stretch run. He last played in the NBA in 2018. … F Khris Middleton averages 20.3 ppg and G Jrue Holiday 17.1.

Chris Miller