7 p.m. at Memphis FedEx Forum • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves have lost one, not played one vs. Grizzlies

Wolves update: The Wolves lost to Memphis 118-107 in their lone matchup with the Grizzlies on Jan. 13. Their second matchup two days later was their lone game postponed so far this season because of COVID protocols. It was one of the five games D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have played together. Both had 25 points in that game while Malik Beasley had 28. Anthony Edwards had only two points off the bench. … Josh Okogie is listed as questionable (COVID protocols) while Russell (left knee surgery) is out.

Grizzlies update: Memphis guard Ja Morant missed the team's previous meeting but returned shortly after. Morant is averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 assists per game. Morant's three-point accuracy has decreased this season from 34% to 24%. … The Grizzlies have the seventh-best defensive rating in the NBA at 109.3 points per 100 possessions allowed. … Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is out for the Grizzlies.

