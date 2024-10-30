Wolves

Read the replay: Mavericks slip past Timberwolves 120-114 at Target Center

Dallas beat the Wolves 4-1 in a playoff series last spring, and the teams had an early season meeting Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2024 at 2:01AM
Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves reacts after making a three pointer in the first quarter at Target Center against Dallas on Tuesday night. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Timberwolves and Mavericks played Tuesday night at Target Center in a bit of a rematch.

Dallas won the Western Conference finals series between the teams four games to one last spring before losing to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Championship Series.

The Mavs won 120-114 on Tuesday ... and here is the replay of our Live Blog.

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 44 points, Knicks rally in 2nd half to beat Heat 116-107

card image

Karl-Anthony Towns had 44 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half and the New York Knicks rallied to beat the Miami Heat 116-107 on Wednesday night.

Sports

Cavaliers blow out Lakers 134-110 as Bronny James scores first NBA points as dad watches from bench

card image
Sports

Raptors F Scottie Barnes to miss at least 3 weeks because of right orbital fracture

card image