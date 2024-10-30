The Timberwolves and Mavericks played Tuesday night at Target Center in a bit of a rematch.
Read the replay: Mavericks slip past Timberwolves 120-114 at Target Center
Dallas beat the Wolves 4-1 in a playoff series last spring, and the teams had an early season meeting Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2024 at 2:01AM
Dallas won the Western Conference finals series between the teams four games to one last spring before losing to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Championship Series.
The Mavs won 120-114 on Tuesday ... and here is the replay of our Live Blog.
