The Timberwolves and the Mavericks are playing tonight at Target Center in Game 5 of their best-of-seven NBA Western Conference finals. Dallas leads the series 3-1, so the Wolves season would end with a loss. Staff writer Chris Hine is filing live reports:

For GameView's live statistics, pregame odds and analysis click here.

6:04 p.m.: Wolves coach wants to be heard

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was as vocal as he has been all playoffs with the officiating in Game 4 on Tuesday night, when he picked up a technical.

He continued to harp on the officiating even during his pregame press conference before Game 5.

When asked why he had Anthony Edwards guarding Luka Doncic to start Game 4, Finch came ready with an answer.

"He does a better job of getting through all those illegal screens they set for Luka," Finch said. "Jaden [McDaniels] is getting cracked a lot. Jaden has traditionally been really good on Luka with his length, but he's been cracked by a bunch of screens out there."

Finch said the Mavericks "move at the last moment" and they can bump Wolves players with their shoulders to make the screens difficult to get through.

Finch said he upped his intensity with officials in Game 4 because he wanted officials to respect the Wolves more.

"I just don't feel like we were getting enough respect. Micah has done a great job and they're very conversational with him, but then you get to let them know you're there, and I just didn't feel that all series we had been getting enough respect. I wanted to make sure that we were heard."

The big question injury-wise headed into Game 5 is whether Dallas center Dereck Lively II would be available after suffering a neck strain in Game 3. Coach Jason Kidd said Lively remained questionable.

Lively was warming up before the game on the arena floor, and he will be active for the game.



