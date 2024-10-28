Timberwolves-Mavericks game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players
The teams met last season in the Western Conference finals, and Dallas ended the Wolves’ season.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center
TV; radio: TNT; iHeartRadio app
Mavericks update: The Mavs are 2-1 after they beat visiting Utah 110-102 on Monday night. Kyrie Irving scored a team-best 23 points, and Luke Doncic had 15 but was 5-for-22 from the field. Dallas won its season opener over San Antonio 120-109 at home on Thursday, then lost 114-102 at Phoenix on Saturday. Opening tip is a half-hour earlier than normal for TNT in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals won by Dallas.
Wolves update: Veteran point guard Mike Conley had a wrap on his left wrist at Monday’s practice because of an issue he said he has dealt with for years. “I’m always working through something,” he said. “Nothing that won’t go away. I played with the same thing last year. I’ve just got to find a way to make shots. I’m not worried about it at all. I think it’ll find a way in the hole.” He started the season 5-for-25 from the field, 4-for-18 on threes.
