Timberwolves-Mavericks game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Wolves update: Veteran point guard Mike Conley had a wrap on his left wrist at Monday’s practice because of an issue he said he has dealt with for years. “I’m always working through something,” he said. “Nothing that won’t go away. I played with the same thing last year. I’ve just got to find a way to make shots. I’m not worried about it at all. I think it’ll find a way in the hole.” He started the season 5-for-25 from the field, 4-for-18 on threes.