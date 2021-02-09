Groundhog Day was earlier this month, but the Wolves seemed as if they were stuck in a version of the movie in the first quarter Monday. They woke up Saturday and gave up 43 points to the Thunder in the first quarter. They woke up 48 hours later and allowed 43 points to the Mavericks in the first.

The question would be if the plot stayed the same from there, if the Wolves would muster some sort of rally to make things interesting. They did, but in a frustrating similarity for them the Wolves couldn't quite make it all the back — again.

The Wolves had a run in them, but it came much too late in a 127-122 loss to the Mavericks at American Airlines Arena.

Dallas had five players in double figures as Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks while Luka Doncic had 26. Malik Beasley overcame a slow start to score 30, as he tried to compensate for the loss of D'Angelo Russell, who left after six minutes in the first quarter to left leg soreness. Anthony Edwards added 22 points.

BOXSCORE: Dallas 127, Timberwolves 122

Dallas led by double figures most of the game after their explosive first quarter until the desperate Wolves made a run late, cutting a once 25-point Dallas lead to 112-103 with 4 minutes, 44 seconds to play. Dallas kept the lead in double digits until Beasley, who went bonkers in the fourth, hit two of his six fourth-quarter three-pointers in the final two minutes, and the Wolves cut it to 123-118 with 1:18 to play.

A Beasley putback made it 123-120 with 50.8 seconds left but Josh Richardson's 10-footer made it a five-point lead to close it out with 27.5 seconds left.

Porzingis set the tone early with 15 first-quarter points as Dallas was ahead 43-22 at the end of that quarter. Beasley, the Wolves' most consistent player most of this season, was nowhere to be found early. Neither was Russell, although Russell's absence was related to health. Russell played just six minutes and did not come back with the what the team said was left leg soreness. There was no immediate word about the severity of the injury. Russell had been playing through a right quad contusion, so Russell's injury Monday would indicate a potential additional injury to his other leg.

The Mavericks' 43 first-quarter points marked the third time in five quarters that the Wolves allowed 40 points. Dallas shot 59% in the first half as Doncic added 10 first-half points while Tim Hardaway Jr. hit four threes to put in 18. Jaylen Nowell took advantage of Russell's absence and Beasley's quiet night to fill up the stat sheet early with 14 in the first half.

The Wolves were able to rally and nearly win the game Saturday against a depleted Thunder team, but that was going to be a harder task against a Dallas team that had its best players on the floor. After trailing 71-51 at the half, the Wolves couldn't cut much into Dallas' lead in the third 95-77 but did so behind a strong fourth quarter from Beasley, who hit six threes, and Juancho Hernangomez, who saw his first minutes since Jan. 13 after he was in COVID protocols.

The young players who have shined of late looked overwhelmed on defense in the first half trying to keep with a Dallas team that has struggled but still has the DNA of a successful campaign a season ago. The Wolves wrapped up this road trip 1-4 and head home to face the Clippers on Wednesday.

Each game on this road trip was winnable, but the Wolves got in their own way — one way or another. The last two games were similar — the Wolves just dug themselves too big a hole.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.