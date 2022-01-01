Wolves at Lakers

8:30 p.m. Sunday at Crypto.com Arena

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: Anthony Edwards returned after a six-game absence in COVID protocols to score 26 in Minnesota's loss to Utah. The Wolves have defeated the Lakers twice this season, most recently 110-92 on Dec. 17. The Wolves also beat the Lakers 107-83 in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. But they will (likely) be without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, who remain in COVID protocols. Jarred Vanderbilt also returned to the lineup Friday and had five points and seven rebounds. Vanderbilt had 16 rebounds in the last matchup against the Lakers.

Lakers update: Anthony Davis went down because of a knee injury in the matchup at Target Center and he remains out. Since the last loss to the Wolves, LeBron James has scored 30 points or more in every game, a streak of seven games. He had 43 in the Lakers' 33-point win over Portland on Friday. James is shooting 42% from three-point range during that stretch. The Lakers and Wolves have the same offensive rating (107.3 points per 100 possessions).