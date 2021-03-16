9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Lakers • FSN Plus, 830-AM

A hot 9-30 team? Why not?

Wolves preview: The Wolves have lost both meetings between the teams this season. … At 9-30, they have the NBA's worst record but have won two of their past three under new coach Chris Finch. … G Anthony Edwards had a career-high 34 points in Sunday's victory over Portland. … The Wolves had two players, F Jaden McDaniels and G Jordan McLaughlin, sit out that game because of COVID-19 protocols. McLaughlin is out, as are G Malik Beasley (suspension), G D'Angelo Russell (knee surgery). G-F Jarrett Culver (sprained toe) is doubtful. … C Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Wolves with 21.8 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game. … Edwards leads NBA rookies in scoring at 15.8 ppg (tied with Charlotte's LaMelo Ball).

Lakers preview: The defending NBA champions (26-13 after Monday's victory at Golden State) are third in the Western Conference. … LeBron James continues to fill the stat sheets at age 36. He is averaging 25.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 7.8 assists per game. … The shorthanded Lakers went into Monday's game against the Warriors without PF Anthony Davis (calf), C Marc Gasol (COVID-19 protocols), F Jared Dudley (knee) and G Alex Caruso (neck). … With Davis and Gasol out, Damian Jones starts at center. He was averaging 2.0 points and 7.3 minutes per game. … L.A. was 4-6 in its past 10 games entering Monday's game. … The Lakers are better on the road (14-5) than at home (12-8).

Chris Miller