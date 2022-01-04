WOLVES-L.A. CLIPPERS GAME RECAP
Impact player
Anthony Edwards, Wolves
Edwards rebounded from his struggles Sunday with 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting to put the game away early.
By the numbers
64 Paint points for the Wolves compared to 42 for the Clippers.
31 Wolves points off Clippers turnovers.
27 Wolves' biggest lead.
