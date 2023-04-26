More from Star Tribune
Timberwolves eliminated by Nuggets 112-109
The Minnesota Timberwolves' season ended after elimination by the Nuggets 112-109 in Game 5 in Denver Tuesday night.
Wild fall to Dallas Stars 4-0 in Game 5
The Minnesota Wild lost to the Dallas Stars 4-0 in Game 5 of their first-round NHL playoff series Tuesday night in Dallas.
Twins beat the Yankees 6-2
The Minnesota Twins defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 in a game Tuesday night at Target Field.
Elm tree planting in Bloomington
A Minnesota PhD candidate is attempting to plant native Minnesota American Elm trees that are resistant to Dutch Elm Disease.