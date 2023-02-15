Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Washington Wizards (27-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-29, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in out-of-conference action.

The Timberwolves are 20-12 on their home court. Minnesota is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards are 13-18 on the road. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Porzingis averaging 6.6.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 142-127 on Nov. 29, with Porzingis scoring 41 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Porzingis is shooting 48.6% and averaging 22.4 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf).

Wizards: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.