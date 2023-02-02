More from Star Tribune
Murray scores 21 points, Hawks roll past Suns 132-100
Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, Trae Young added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks rolled past the Phoenix Suns 132-100 on Wednesday night.
Sports
No. 14 Marquette beats Villanova 73-64, wins 4th straight
The jug full of sticky notes that Marquette kept near its bench Wednesday night helped the Golden Eagles pour it on down the stretch and maintain a share of the Big East lead.
Sports
Pavel Zacha scores twice as Bruins beat Maple Leafs 5-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs feel like they can keep up with the NHL-leading Boston Bruins. They just need to do it for three consecutive periods.
Wolves
Scoggins: Can Karl-Anthony Towns fit into Wolves' winning formula?
The Timberwolves showed their esprit de corps in a hard-fought win over Golden State, but the return and integration of their All-Star big man looms over the season.
Sports
Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Warriors in OT
D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards took over in overtime after Russell fouled out and the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Golden State Warriors 119-114 on Wednesday night.