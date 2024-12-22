Wolves

Timberwolves hit the road after losing two in a row

Home for the holidays? Not the Wolves, who are heading for Atlanta, Dallas and Houston.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 22, 2024 at 11:21PM
Hawks guard Trae Young (11), shown being guarded by the Wolves' Anthony Edwards in an April 2024 game, has been bothered by a heel injury. Young is averaging 21.6 points and a career-high 12.2 assists per game. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks

6:30 Monday; FanDuel Sports Network, iHeart app

Wolves update: The Wolves have lost two consecutive as they begin a three-game road trip over Christmas. Anthony Edwards is 13-for-36 in those games as he returns to his hometown. The Wolves have the 28th-ranked offensive rating over the past 10 games.

Hawks update: Guard Trae Young missed Atlanta’s previous game against Memphis because of a heel injury. Young is averaging 21.6 points and a career- and league-best 12.2 assists per game. Forward Onyeka Okongwu is out because of a knee injury.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

