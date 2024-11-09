Timberwolves-Heat game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players
Former Wolves star Jimmy Butler has an ankle injury for Miami and won’t play at Target Center for the third season in a row.
6 p.m. Sunday at Target Cener
TV/radio: FDSNX, iHeartradio app
Wolves update: The Wolves have won three games in a row over bottom-tier opponents and over those matchups they have the most efficient offense in the league. That brought their offensive rating up to fifth overall on the season entering Saturday night. The Wolves’ 41.3 three-point attempts per game are fourth overall in the league. They are hitting 40.6%, second overall.
Heat update: Former Wolves G Jimmy Butler is out after leaving Friday’s game against Denver because of an ankle injury. Butler has not played at Target Center for three seasons in a row. This is Miami’s fourth game in a row against a Western Conference opponent; they have lost the first three to Sacramento, Phoenix and Denver. Miami has the No. 19 rated defense and No. 15 offense entering the matchup. Butler was averaging 16.1 points per game.
Former Wolves star Jimmy Butler has an ankle injury for Miami and won’t play at Target Center for the third season in a row.