Timberwolves-Heat game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Heat update: Former Wolves G Jimmy Butler is out after leaving Friday’s game against Denver because of an ankle injury. Butler has not played at Target Center for three seasons in a row. This is Miami’s fourth game in a row against a Western Conference opponent; they have lost the first three to Sacramento, Phoenix and Denver. Miami has the No. 19 rated defense and No. 15 offense entering the matchup. Butler was averaging 16.1 points per game.