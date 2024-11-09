Wolves

Timberwolves-Heat game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Former Wolves star Jimmy Butler has an ankle injury for Miami and won’t play at Target Center for the third season in a row.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 9, 2024 at 10:26PM
For the third season in a row, Jimmy Butler won't be in uniform for the Heat against the Wolves at Target Center. (Loren Elliott)

Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

6 p.m. Sunday at Target Cener

TV/radio: FDSNX, iHeartradio app

Wolves update: The Wolves have won three games in a row over bottom-tier opponents and over those matchups they have the most efficient offense in the league. That brought their offensive rating up to fifth overall on the season entering Saturday night. The Wolves’ 41.3 three-point attempts per game are fourth overall in the league. They are hitting 40.6%, second overall.

Heat update: Former Wolves G Jimmy Butler is out after leaving Friday’s game against Denver because of an ankle injury. Butler has not played at Target Center for three seasons in a row. This is Miami’s fourth game in a row against a Western Conference opponent; they have lost the first three to Sacramento, Phoenix and Denver. Miami has the No. 19 rated defense and No. 15 offense entering the matchup. Butler was averaging 16.1 points per game.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Wolves-Heat game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

card image

Former Wolves star Jimmy Butler has an ankle injury for Miami and won’t play at Target Center for the third season in a row.

Wolves

Driven by Edwards’ 37 points, Wolves establish superiority three points at a time against Portland

card image

Wolves

Wolves make a rapid, resounding fourth-quarter rally past the Bulls

card image