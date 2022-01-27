Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors
9 p.m. Chase Center TNT, 830-AM
Wolves update: They moved above .500 with a victory in Portland on Tuesday behind a 40-9-3-3 game from G Anthony Edwards. ... G Patrick Beverley (ankle) is questionable. ... The Wolves have lost 10 in a row in San Francisco.
Warriors update: At 35-13, they have NBA's second-best record behind Phoenix. ... G Steph Curry, averaging 25.8 points per game, is just 37-for-127 on threes in January. ... G Klay Thompson has played in seven games after missing two seasons because of injuries. ... F Andre Iguodala (hip), C James Wiseman (knee) and F Draymond Green (calf) are out.
