7 p.m. vs. Golden State • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

A shot at four victories in six days

Preview: The Wolves (19-44) won three consecutive games for the first time all season after beating Utah twice and winning at Houston on Tuesday. Now back home, they are 5-0 with fans in attendance at Target Center. … Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 22 points Tuesday, and that marked the third time in four games he scored in double digits off the bench. … Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 41% from three-point range at home compared with 37% on the road. Towns also averages nearly a full rebound more per game at home (11.2 to 10.4).

Warriors update: Golden State (31-31) has won seven of 10 but comes into Minnesota after losing by 30 to Dallas on Tuesday. In his past 10 games, Stephen Curry is averaging 37.6 points. That stretch includes four performances over 40 points and a 53-point night against Denver on April 12. … Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.9 points per game and shooting a career best 38% from three-point range. … Golden State is eighth in defensive efficiency this season and is allowing 110 points per 100 possessions. … Eric Paschall (hip) is close to returning but won't play Thursday.

Chris Hine