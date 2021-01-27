9 p.m. at Golden State • Chase Center • ESPN, FSN, 830-AM

Looking for split with Warriors

Wolves update: D'Angelo Russell, who has missed the past two games, is questionable because of a right quad contusion. Russell missed Saturday's game because of a planned day of rest that the Wolves notified the league about ahead of time and in the interim an injury Russell suffered Friday swelled one of his quads, causing him to miss Monday's loss to the Warriors. Without Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley led the Wolves with a team-high 30 points. The Wolves' next highest scorers after Beasley were reserves Jordan McLaughlin and Anthony Edwards each with 15. Edwards had a highlight reel dunk but finished just four of 13 shooting while McLaughlin was a more efficient 7-for-12 with five assists. ... Towns and Juancho Hernangomez remain out because of COVID protocols. … Jarrett Culver is out because of a left ankle sprain.

Warriors update: Stephen Curry took over in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' win over the Wolves on Monday, scoring 15 of his game-high 36 points. The Warriors made an adjustment to their starting lineup Monday, replacing rookie James Wiseman as a starter with Kevon Looney. The veteran only had two points, but his interior defense helped the Warriors open up a 15-point lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Wiseman had 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks off the bench. … The Warriors haven't lost at home to the Wolves since 2016. … Curry recently passed Reggie Miller for second place on the all-time three-pointers made list. He has 2,569 with 404 to go before catching Ray Allen, who is first all-time. Curry has made a three in 79 consecutive games.

Chris Hine