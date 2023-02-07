Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

Tuesday, 8 p.m., Ball Arena

Game preview: The teams met Sunday at Target Center, and the Wolves won 128-98 after the Nuggets rested Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. ... Denver (37-17) leads the Western Conference and is 25-4 at home. ... The Wolves (29-27) are seventh in the West as they start a four-game road trip. ... The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.