Game preview: Both teams will be playing the second game of a back-to-back. ... The Kings are the surprise of the NBA this season, sailing into third in the Western Conference. They rose to 37-25 after pulling out a 128-127 victory over the Clippers ay home on Friday night. ... They are first in the NBA with a 118.5 offensive rating. ... All-Star G De'Aaron Fox, who leads Sacramento with 25.4 points per game, scored 33 points Friday. All-Star C Domantas Sabonis averages 18.8 points, 6.9 assists and 9.4 rebounds. ... After this game, the Wolves' next eight contests will be against Eastern Conference teams.