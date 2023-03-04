TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM
Game preview: Both teams will be playing the second game of a back-to-back. ... The Kings are the surprise of the NBA this season, sailing into third in the Western Conference. They rose to 37-25 after pulling out a 128-127 victory over the Clippers ay home on Friday night. ... They are first in the NBA with a 118.5 offensive rating. ... All-Star G De'Aaron Fox, who leads Sacramento with 25.4 points per game, scored 33 points Friday. All-Star C Domantas Sabonis averages 18.8 points, 6.9 assists and 9.4 rebounds. ... After this game, the Wolves' next eight contests will be against Eastern Conference teams.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 9 UConn routs Marquette 81-52 in Big East semifinal
Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz each put up double-doubles for the second consecutive game, Nika Muhl added another and No. 9 UConn advanced to its 19th straight conference tournament final with an 81-52 win over fifth-seeded Marquette in the Big East Tournament on Sunday.
Gophers
Gophers basketball to honor three graduating seniors vs. Wisconsin
Gophers starters Jamison Battle and Ta'Lon Cooper have eligibility remaining but graduate this year. Also graduating is transfer Taurus Samuels.
Sports
No. 1 Gamecocks, Cooke top Lady Vols 74-58 for SEC title
Zia Cooke scored 24 points and Aliyah Boston added 18 as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the final two quarters to beat Tennessee 74-58 for the SEC championship on Sunday.
Gophers
Hill-Murray's Seidl commits to Gophers football team
Athlete Simon Seidl is the ninth-ranked player in Minnesota for the 2024 recruiting class.
Sports
No. 8 Virginia Tech beats Louisville for 1st ACC crown
Kenny Brooks walked over to an end-zone section of Virginia Tech fans and gave a fist-pumping release as his players climbed steps to cut down a piece of the net.