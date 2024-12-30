The NBA on Sunday fined Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $100,000 for “using profane language during a live television interview.”
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards fined for using ‘profane’ language; Sunday’s start time delayed one hour
The Wolves game Sunday against the Spurs in Target Center will start at 8:10 p.m. because the floor had to be replaced.
Edwards uttered three expletives during a postgame interview with FanDuel Sports North on Friday after the Wolves’ victory in Houston, a game in which he hit the winning three-pointer, one he called “my favorite shot of my career.” With 23.2 seconds remaining, he drilled a step-back three-pointer from the sideline near the Wolves bench to complete a 16-point comeback in less than five minutes for a 113-112 victory.
That makes $235,000 in four separate fines this season for Edwards, who has been hit for criticizing officials and for profanity. He is making $42.3 million in 2024-25.
In a news release, the NBA said the fine amount was based in part on “Edwards’ history of using profane language during media interviews.”
Sunday start time delayed
An issue with the court has delayed the starting time for the Timberwolves’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at Target Center.
The game will begin at 8:10 p.m., an hour later than scheduled, the Timberwolves announced Sunday afternoon.
An issue with the “City Edition” court was discovered during San Antonio’s shootaround Sunday morning, and it had to be replaced. A spokesman said the team would use the “core” version instead.
The delay comes a week after a game against Golden State was delayed for nearly a half-hour because one of the nets had become partly separated from the rim.
The Wolves' star was fined for the fourth time this season. Also Sunday, the starting time for the Spurs game was delayed an hour because the floor had to be replaced.