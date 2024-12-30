Wolves

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards fined for using ‘profane’ language; Sunday’s start time delayed one hour

The Wolves game Sunday against the Spurs in Target Center will start at 8:10 p.m. because the floor had to be replaced.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 30, 2024 at 12:39AM
Anthony Edwards was excited after the Timberwolves victory on Friday night in Houston and used some blue language during his postgame TV interview. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The NBA on Sunday fined Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $100,000 for “using profane language during a live television interview.”

Edwards uttered three expletives during a postgame interview with FanDuel Sports North on Friday after the Wolves’ victory in Houston, a game in which he hit the winning three-pointer, one he called “my favorite shot of my career.” With 23.2 seconds remaining, he drilled a step-back three-pointer from the sideline near the Wolves bench to complete a 16-point comeback in less than five minutes for a 113-112 victory.

That makes $235,000 in four separate fines this season for Edwards, who has been hit for criticizing officials and for profanity. He is making $42.3 million in 2024-25.

View post on X

In a news release, the NBA said the fine amount was based in part on “Edwards’ history of using profane language during media interviews.”

Sunday start time delayed

An issue with the court has delayed the starting time for the Timberwolves’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at Target Center.

The game will begin at 8:10 p.m., an hour later than scheduled, the Timberwolves announced Sunday afternoon.

An issue with the “City Edition” court was discovered during San Antonio’s shootaround Sunday morning, and it had to be replaced. A spokesman said the team would use the “core” version instead.

The delay comes a week after a game against Golden State was delayed for nearly a half-hour because one of the nets had become partly separated from the rim.

about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

'Profane language' in postgame interview costs Edwards another $100,000

card image

The Wolves' star was fined for the fourth time this season. Also Sunday, the starting time for the Spurs game was delayed an hour because the floor had to be replaced.

Sports

Lakers send D'Angelo Russell to Nets in trade for Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton

card image

Sports

LeBron James at 40: A milestone birthday arrives Monday for the NBA's all-time scoring leader

card image