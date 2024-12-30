Edwards uttered three expletives during a postgame interview with FanDuel Sports North on Friday after the Wolves’ victory in Houston, a game in which he hit the winning three-pointer, one he called “my favorite shot of my career.” With 23.2 seconds remaining, he drilled a step-back three-pointer from the sideline near the Wolves bench to complete a 16-point comeback in less than five minutes for a 113-112 victory.