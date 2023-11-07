New Orleans Pelicans (4-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into a matchup against New Orleans as winners of three straight games.

Minnesota went 42-40 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference play and 22-19 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Timberwolves averaged 26.2 assists per game on 42.9 made field goals last season.

New Orleans went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 31.8 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.