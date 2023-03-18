CHICAGO — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards left the game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday because of a sprained right ankle.
Edwards was hurt late in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly after jumping while throwing a pass. He stayed down clutching his ankle before being helped to the back.
Losing Edwards would be a big blow for the Timberwolves, who came in tied for seventh in the Western Conference and are trying to avoid the play-in. He came into the game averaging 25 points and made his first All-Star team this year.
