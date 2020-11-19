RECAPPING THE WOLVES’ NIGHT

The Timberwolves had the No. 1 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft, so it promised to be an eventful night. It was. Here is a recap of the moves they had made:

• Chose Georgia guard Anthony Edwards with the first overall pick. He joins Karl-Anthony Towns (2015) as the only other No. 1 overall pick in franchise history. There was speculation the Wolves would trade the pick, but ultimately they stuck with it and chose Edwards over James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball, other members of the consensus top three.

• Agreed to a trade with Oklahoma City that sent the No. 17 pick to the Thunder in exchange for Ricky Rubio, the No. 25 pick and the No. 28 pick. Rubio, of course, was a Wolves guard for six seasons and a fan favorite after being chosen with the No. 5 pick in the 2009 draft.

• Dealt the No. 25 and No. 33 pick to the Knicks for the No. 23 pick, which they used on Leandro Bolmaro, a guard from Argentina. (The No. 33 pick, which eventually went to the Clippers, was used on the Gophers’ Daniel Oturu.)

• Used the No. 28 pick on Jaden McDaniels, a power forward from Washington.

• Reached an agreement with undrafted Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans on a two-way deal.