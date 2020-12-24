GAME RECAP
Impact player
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
Despite early foul trouble, Towns anchored the Wolves' offense with 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
By the numbers
0 Times the Wolves led in first three quarters.
23 Fast-break points for the Pistons
6 Wolves in double figures in scoring.
Chris Hine
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Lamentation for sports in 2020: A year of living virally
Well, had enough yet?
Sports
The Latest: Lions interim coach Bevell to miss Saturday game
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Sports
Titans seek to secure playoff berth as they visit Packers
TENNESSEE (10-4) at GREEN BAY (11-3)
Vikings
Mark Craig's Week 16 NFL picks against the spread
The AFC North has a league-high 33 wins. Will the division add four more this weekend?
Vikings-Saints: Game information, statistics, TV-radio and more
A guide to the Christmas Day game, including statistics, rosters and more information about the Vikings vs. New Orleans game at the Superdome.