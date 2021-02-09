GAME RECAP
Impact player
Kristaps Porzinga, Dallas
The 7-4 center set the tone early and stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and four assists.
By the numbers
30-9-6 Points, rebounds and assists for Malik Beasley.
6 Minutes played for D'Angelo Russell
25 Biggest lead for Dallas
43 First-quarter Dallas points
CHRIS HINE
