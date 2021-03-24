7 p.m. vs. Dallas • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves to face Mavs and red-hot Doncic

Wolves update: The Wolves are coming off a sloppy 112-103 loss to the Thunder at Target Center in which Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points on 10-for-28 shooting. … Anthony Edwards sat out down the stretch as he shot just six of 16 and said he wasn't happy to be doing so. Coach Chris Finch said he was hopeful D'Angelo Russell (knee surgery) would be able to participate in team activities by the weekend or early next week. … Malik Beasley will be sitting out his 10th game of a 12-game suspension. … Since the All-Star break, the Wolves have the 10th-best offensive efficiency and the 28th defensive efficiency. … Jordan McLaughlin is questionable after missing the past seven games because of COVID protocols.

Mavericks update: Dallas comes to Minnesota after blowing out Portland by 40 on Sunday. Luka Doncic has scored 37, 38 and 42 points in his past three games. Doncic is averaging 29 points, 9.2 assists and 8.4 rebounds overall. He is shooting a career best 37% from three-point range. He was 8-for-9 from three-point range against Portland. … In the team's last meeting the Mavericks won 127-122 in Dallas. Doncic had 26 while Kristaps Porzingis had 27. … The Mavericks have the ninth-most efficient offense (113.8) and 23rd defensive (112.6). They are third best in the NBA in terms of turnover percentage, turning the ball over on just 12.5% of all possessions.

Chris Hine