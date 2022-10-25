More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Timberwolves comeback falters in 115-106 loss to Spurs
A fourth-quarter comeback wasn't enough to save the Wolves from San Antonio at Target Center on Monday night.
Local
Minnesota candidates face off for TV debates
Minnesota candidates for attorney general and secretary of state debated on KSTP Sunday night at St. Paul College. Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen will have an hour of airtime to himself since Walz refused to debate.
Local
Last gasp of warm weather draws Minnesotans outdoors
Sunshine and temperatures in the high-seventies drew Minnesotans outdoors to take advantage of what could be the last warm weekend before winter temps set in.
Photography
Maren Morris at the Armory
Maren Morris performs at the Armory on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Minneapolis.
Photography
Photos: Gophers Hockey beats North Dakota 3-2 in OT
Minnesota faced North Dakota on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.