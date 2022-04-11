Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was signed to a multi-year contract extension Monday after leading the team to the seventh-best record in the NBA's Western Conference and a spot in the play-in tournament.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The coaching staff was also extended, the team said, a day before the Wolves play host to the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center in a game that will determine the seventh seed for the NBA playoffs.

The loser of Tuesday's game will play the winner of Wednesday's game between the ninth and tenth seeds (San Antonio and New Orleans) in the West on Friday for the eighth playoff seed.

"It's been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I'm grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward," Finch said in a news release.

Finch was hired in February 2021 after Ryan Saunders was fired. He finished out last season, then helped the Wolves to a 46-36 record this season. They led the NBA in scoring and in three pointers.