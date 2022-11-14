Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

D'Angelo Russell, Wolves

His 30-point game included four three-pointers and 12 assists.

By the numbers

51 Points by Darius Garland, most by any NBA player this season.

+19 Russell's plus/minus, only the fourth time he's been a plus this year.

1 Wolves victories over teams with winning records this season.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.