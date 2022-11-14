IMPACT PLAYER
D'Angelo Russell, Wolves
His 30-point game included four three-pointers and 12 assists.
By the numbers
51 Points by Darius Garland, most by any NBA player this season.
+19 Russell's plus/minus, only the fourth time he's been a plus this year.
1 Wolves victories over teams with winning records this season.
The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.
Timberwolves 129, Cleveland 124: game recap
D'Angelo Russell leads Timberwolves with 30 points and 12 assists.