4 p.m. Friday at Charlotte * BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves enter Friday after winning their fifth game in a row Wednesday at Indiana and have the longest win streak in the NBA. In those five games, the Wolves have the fifth-most efficient defense and eight-best offense. D'Angelo Russell had 12 assists against Indiana. It was just the second time he has reached double digits in assists this season. ... Kyle Anderson entered Wednesday as a game-time decision because of back spasms but ended up playing. He is questionable for the Hornets. Guard Jordan McLaughlin is listed as out after missing Wednesday because of a left calf strain. Taurean Prince (right shoulder subluxation) is also out.

Hornets update: Guard LaMelo Ball has played in just three games this season and is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the last three. Ball is listed as out for Friday. ... Terry Rozier leads the Hornets with 20.4 points per game though he is shooting just 38% from the field. The Hornets are last in offensive efficiency (106.2 points per 100 possessions). They have the lowest effective field goal percentage, which weighs three-pointers more than twos, in the league. They also have the most shots blocked in the league (7.1 per game).