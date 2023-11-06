WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. Monday at Target Center

TV; radio: BSN; iHeart radio app.

Stats and analytics: Click here.

Today's line: Celtics by 4.

Pregame reading: Read about fan favorite Naz Reid and the connection Wolves faithful have with him.

Opening bell: The Wolves have held four of five opponents under 100 points and have the top-rated defense in the league. They are also 3-0 at home but will be facing the 5-0 Celtics, who are playing perhaps the best basketball in the league. Boston owns the No. 1 offense in the league (124.7 points per 100 possessions).

Watch him: Jayson Tatum is off to an excellent start this season and is averaging 30.2 points per game, sixth in the league entering Sunday. His true shooting percentage of .677 is well above his career high of .607. He recently became the youngest Celtics player to reach 10,000 points and could be in contention for the MVP.

Injuries: Celtics G Derrick White, who was out last game to witness the birth of his second child, is listed as probable. C Neemias Queta is out (right foot injury management) and F Oshae Brissett is questionable (left thumb sprain). For the Wolves, G Jaylen Clark is out (ruptured Achilles).

Forecast: The Wolves should feel no pressure Monday night since a loss to the Celtics would hardly be a bad thing. Instead, it could be a good test of where this team is early in the season. Their defense has provided a solid foundation, but Boston will test them in ways they haven't been tested yet. With Jrue Holiday and Derrick White (if he plays), the Celtics will have perhaps the best defense the Wolves have faced so far, and they have plenty of offensive firepower in their starting five with Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. A Wolves win is not expected, but it could be a big confidence boost for their season.

