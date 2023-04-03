6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves have lost three in a row following a four-game winning streak and have fallen to ninth in the Western Conference, one game ahead of Oklahoma City and 1½ games behind the L.A. Lakers and New Orleans. The Wolves failed to score 50 second-half points in any of the three games. In Sunday's stunning 107-105 home loss to Portland, Anthony Edwards took 30 shots while the rest of the Wolves starters took 28, including just three from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Nets update: Brooklyn has won three in a row — after five consecutive losses — and is close to clinching a playoff spot. The Nets sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of Miami. Brooklyn already beat the Wolves once after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, 124-123 in overtime at Target Center March 10. F Mikal Bridges, acquired in February from Phoenix in the Durant trade, is averaging 27.6 points per game and has averaged 33.7 over his past six, and on Monday he was named Eastern Conference player of the week.