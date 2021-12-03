Wolves at Brooklyn Nets

6:30 p.m. Friday at Barclays Center

TV; radio: BSN; 830-AM

Wolves update: F Jaden McDaniels did not make the trip and will be out Friday as he deals with a flu-like illness that has gone through the Wolves' roster. F Jarred Vanderbilt was able to return from a one-game absence Wednesday and G Anthony Edwards played despite being questionable coming into the game against Washington. Neither said he was feeling 100% and both are listed as probable. … C Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone contusion) exited the game after taking a hard fall in the fourth quarter and is listed as questionable.

Nets update: F Kevin Durant leads the league in scoring with 28.6 points per game and is hitting 54% of his field-goal attempts. … The Nets have the 11th-most efficient offense at 109.5 points scored per 100 possessions and the ninth-best defense (109.4). … G James Harden, known for his ability to get to the free-throw line, is shooting seven free throws per game this season. That would be the lowest mark of Harden's career since his third season in the league. … F Joe Harris (ankle) is out.