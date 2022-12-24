IMPACT PLAYER: Jaylen Brown, Boston

Brown struggled through three quarters but came alive in the fourth by scoring 23 of his 36 in the final 12 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Boston second-chance points in the fourth quarter.

3 Points in the second half for D'Angelo Russell, after he scored 18 in the first.

26 Celtics points off 17 Wolves turnovers.