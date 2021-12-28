IMPACT PLAYER: Jaylen Nowell, Wolves
He scored 29 points off the bench, adding six rebounds. He made 10 of 18 shots, including six of nine three-pointers.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Points in 25 minutes for veteran center Greg Monroe, who joined the Wolves only hours earlier.
46-23 The Wolves' edge in scoring off the bench.
50-26 The Wolves' edge in points in the paint.
