IMPACT PLAYER: Jaylen Nowell, Wolves

He scored 29 points off the bench, adding six rebounds. He made 10 of 18 shots, including six of nine three-pointers.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Points in 25 minutes for veteran center Greg Monroe, who joined the Wolves only hours earlier.

46-23 The Wolves' edge in scoring off the bench.

50-26 The Wolves' edge in points in the paint.