Before news came down that Karl-Anthony Towns agreed to a super max extension late Thursday night, the Wolves bolstered the roster around him by signing veteran Kyle Anderson to a two-year, $18 million contract, a source confirmed.

At 6-9, Anderson isn't known for his athleticism, he goes by the moniker "teamslowmo" on Instagram, but he has played eight seasons in the league by being a heady player on both ends of the floor.

He has only averaged double figures once in his career but will likely help the Wolves in his ability to play off their scorers while helping their defense. He spent four seasons in San Antonio before playing the last four with the Grizzlies. Anderson averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game.

Assuming the signing of the Wolves' two first-round draft picks in Walker Kessler and Wendell Moore Jr., the Wolves have 15 players under contract next season. NBA rosters are capped at 15 players plus two two-way players. The Wolves would have to execute a trade if it plans on bringing in another players.

In an important statistic for the Wolves, who were an awful rebounding team, Anderson was in the 97th percentile among forward in terms of defensive rebounding percentage, according to the advanced statistical website Clearing the Glass. Anderson could help in that department as the Wolves look to improve their rebounding on the defensive end of the floor, something that doomed them in their series against Anderson's Grizzlies.

It was a tough series for Towns, but one that might be a necessary lump these young Wolves had to take on their way to bigger things, with Towns in the driver's seat.